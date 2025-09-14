Skip to Main content
10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets
10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets
$0
Spice Option
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Choice One Sauce
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Would you like extra sauce?
Select...
Add to Cart
1
10pc Jumbo Nuggets with your choice of one sauce : Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.
Pretty Bird Locations and Hours
Downtown
(888) 893-2473
146 Regent Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Midvale
(888) 893-2473
7169 Bingham Jct Blvd Ste 103, MIDVALE, UT 84047
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Park City
(888) 893-2473
1775 Prospector Ave, PARK CITY, UT 84060
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Sugar House
(888) 893-2473
675 E 2100 S Suite C, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84106
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
