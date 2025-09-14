  • Home
  • /
  • 10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets

10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Select...
1
10pc Jumbo Nuggets with your choice of one sauce : Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.