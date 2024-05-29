Pretty Bird Hot Chicken Downtown
Mains
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken thigh, slaw, pickles, and Pretty Bird sauce, in a buttered bun.$12.25
- 10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets
With your choice of one sauce.$8.25
- Crispy Tender Roll
Crispy white chicken tender in a buttered split top bun with pickles, slaw, and Pretty Bird sauce.$10.25
- 3 Piece Jumbo Tenders
Crispy white chicken tender served with one sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Ranch, or Hot Honey.$11.25
Combos
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
Boneless chicken thigh, with slaw, pickles, Pretty Bird sauce, in a buttered bun. Combo includes choice of soda and a side.$17.25
- 10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets Combo
10 piece jumbo chicken nuggets with your choice of one sauce, side and a drink.$13.25
- Crispy Tender Roll Combo
Crispy white chicken tender in a buttered split top bun with pickles, slaw and PB sauce. Combo includes choice of side and soda.$15.25
- 3 Piece Jumbo Tenders Combo
3 crispy white jumbo chicken tender, comes with choice of 1 sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey. Combo includes drink and one side.$16.25