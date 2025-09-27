Pretty Bird Hot Chicken Downtown
Featured Items
Combos
Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
Boneless chicken thigh, with Pretty Bird Cider Slaw, pickles, Pretty Bird Sauce, in a Pretty Bird buttered bun. Combo includes choice of soda and a side.$16.25
Crispy Tender Roll Combo
Crispy white chicken tender in a Pretty Bird Buttered split top bun with pickles, Pretty Bird Cider Slaw and Pretty Bird Sauce. Tender Roll Combo comes with choice of 1 sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey$14.50
10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets Combo
10 piece jumbo chicken nuggets with your choice of one sauce, side and a drink.$13.50
5 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets Combo
5 piece jumbo chicken nuggets with your choice of one sauce, side and a drink.$10.75
3 Piece Jumbo Tenders Combo
3 crispy jumbo chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey. Combo option: Includes a drink and one side.$16.00
2 Piece Jumbo Tenders Combo
Two crispy jumbo chicken tenders served with your choice of one sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey. Combo option: Includes a drink and one side.$12.50
5 Piece Pretty Bird Chili Garlic Nuggets Combo
Chili Garlic Nuggets (5pc) – Crispy, juicy dark meat nuggets drizzled with PB chili garlic sauce, served with your choice of one side and a drink$10.50
10 Piece Pretty Bird Chili Garlic Nuggets Combo
Chili Garlic Nuggets (10pc) – Crispy, juicy dark meat nuggets drizzled with PB chili garlic sauce, served with your choice of one side and a drink$13.25
Mains
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken thigh, Pretty Bird Cider Slaw, pickles, and Pretty Bird sauce, on a buttered bun.$11.25
Crispy Tender Roll
Crispy white chicken tender in a Prety Bird Buttered Split Top Bun with Pretty Bird Cider Slaw, Pickles, Pretty Bird sauce.$9.50
10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets
10pc Jumbo Nuggets with your choice of one sauce : Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.$8.50
5 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets
5pc Jumbo Nuggets with your choice of one sauce : Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.$5.75
3 Piece Jumbo Tenders
3pc Crispy white chicken tenders served with one sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.$11.00
5 Piece Pretty Bird Chili Garlic Nuggets
Chili Garlic Nuggets (5pc) – Crispy, juicy dark meat nuggets drizzled with PB chili garlic sauce$5.50
10 Piece Pretty Bird Chili Garlic Nuggets
Chili Garlic Nuggets (10pc) – Crispy, juicy dark meat nuggets drizzled with PB chili garlic sauce, served with your choice of one side and a drink$8.25
Sides
Crinkle Cut Fries
Our Crinkle-Cut Fries Are Fried in Beef Tallow!$4.00
PB Spice HOT Crinkle Cut Fries
Add some HOT HOT HOT Pretty Bird Spice to your Crinkle Cut Fries Our Crinkle-Cut Fries Are Fried in Beef Tallow!$4.25
Mexican Street Corn Salad$4.00
Cider Slaw$4.00
Side of Pickles$1.50
Everything On The Side
Trio of our Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Cider Slaw, and Pickles$2.00
Extra Single Tender
Single Tender$4.00