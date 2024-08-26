2x points for loyalty members
Pretty Bird Hot Chicken Downtown
Featured Items
Mains
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken thigh, Pretty Bird Cider Slaw, pickles, and Pretty Bird sauce, on a buttered bun.$12.25
- Crispy Tender Roll
Crispy white chicken tender in a buttered split top bun with Pretty Bird Cider Slaw, Pickles, Pretty Bird sauce.$10.25
- 10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets
10 Jumbo Nuggets with your choice of one sauce : Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.$8.25
- 5 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets
5 Jumbo Nuggets with your choice of one sauce : Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.$5.50
- 3 Piece Jumbo Tenders
3 Crispy white chicken tenders served with one sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch, or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey.$11.25
Combos
- Fried Chicken Sandwich Combo
Boneless chicken thigh, with slaw, pickles, Pretty Bird sauce, in a buttered bun. Combo includes choice of soda and a side.$17.25
- Crispy Tender Roll Combo
Crispy white chicken tender in a buttered split top bun with pickles, slaw and PB sauce. 3 crispy white jumbo chicken tender, comes with choice of 1 sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey$15.25
- 10 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets Combo
10 piece jumbo chicken nuggets with your choice of one sauce, side and a drink.$13.25
- 5 Piece Jumbo Chicken Nuggets Combo
5 piece jumbo chicken nuggets with your choice of one sauce, side and a drink.$9.00
- 3 Piece Jumbo Tenders Combo
3 crispy jumbo chicken tender, comes with choice of 1 sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey. Combo includes drink and one side.$16.25
- 2 Piece Jumbo Tenders Combo
2 crispy jumbo chicken tenders, comes with choice of 1 sauce: Pretty Bird Sauce, Pretty Bird Ranch or Pretty Bird Salted Hot Honey. Combo includes drink and one side.$12.25
- 2 Piece Jumbo Whole Wings Combo
2 pc Jumbo Wings with your choice of a side, sauce, and drink$14.50
- 2 Piece Sweet Chili + Toasted Garlic Jumbo Whole Wing Combo
2 pieces of Sweet Chili + Toasted Garlic Jumbo Wings with your choice of a side, sauce, and drink$14.75
- Extra Sweet Chili + Toasted Garlic Jumbo Whole Wing$4.75